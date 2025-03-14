Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced on Wednesday the signing of Esports star K1John as the Clubs eMLS athlete for the 2024 eMLS Season. Set to elevate the Club's gaming trajectory, the 19-year-old athlete will represent Inter Miami CF in eMLS, Major League Soccer's Professional Esports League, the most competitive Esports league in North America. K1John, is a household name in the Esports world, having achieved remarkable feats in various gaming tournaments and leagues. Leading up to his signing, he held an impressive FIFA23 campaign, which saw him finish top 5 in North America FIFA Global Series Qualifier 1 and 4, top 3 in North America FIFA Global Series Qualifier 2, and winner of North America FIFA Global Series Qualifier 3. K1John successfully managed to qualify for the FIFAe Global Series Playoffs, and FIFAe World Cup 2023.

"It was a goal of mine to be signed by a Club in Major League Soccer to be able to represent North America. For that Club to be Inter Miami CF is a dream come true. I am honored to represent everything that Inter Miami stands for and to wear this badge. Being able to compete at the highest level in eMLS and being in the mix to win eMLS Cup and get back to the World Championship is what I am most looking forward to this season. And of course, catching an Inter Miami CF First Team match at DRV PNK Stadium."

Ranked top 9 worldwide in FIFA23, John will make history by being the first eMLS athlete for Inter Miami CF to compete in a Global Tournament. The tournament begins on Thursday. John will compete in the FC Pro Open Global Qualifier in London, England. Fans can tune in to his performance via K1John on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitch! Inter Miami CF first joined eMLS for the 2021 competitive season of FIFA 21. Highlights will also be posted to Inter Miami CF's eMLS account on Twitch!

