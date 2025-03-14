Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC return to Shell Energy Stadium to host Real Salt Lake this Saturday, March 15, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for all Dynamo matches are available.
The fixture marks the 10th matchup between the two sides in all competitions since the start of 2023 and the 40th all-time MLS regular season meeting. Houston has a 6-2-1 (WLD) record in all competitions versus Salt Lake under head coach Ben Olsen, while going undefeated versus the Western Conference opponent last year.
Additionally, this weekend's match will feature a St. Patrick's Day theme and Shamrock Special with $17 tickets and pre-match happy hour Jameson drink specials.
The Dynamo next host El Salvador in a friendly on Wednesday, March 19, at 7:30 p.m. CT at Shell Energy Stadium, marking Houston's first official match versus a national team. Fans can purchase tickets HERE. The Dynamo return to MLS play on Saturday, March 22, traveling to face Seattle Sounders FC.
WHO: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake
WHEN: Saturday, March 15 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino, Heath Pearce
Spanish: Diego Pessolano, Daniel Chapela
Local: Glenn Davis
RADIO: Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
