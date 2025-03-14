Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NEW YORK CITY - The New England Revolution (0-2-1; 1 pt.) are on the road Saturday night to take on New York City FC (1-1-1; 4 pts.) at Yankee Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Andy Dorman call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM), or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

In search of the club's first win of the new campaign, New England heads on the road for its first of two meetings with New York City this season. The Revolution have the edge in the all-time regular season series with NYCFC, 10-9-6, as they look to register their first win at Yankee Stadium since October 2020. The Revolution have been solid defensively through the opening three matches, posting a shutout in their only previous road match, the season opener at Nashville. They will now look to kickstart an attack that is still seeking its first goal of the season.

New York City FC is coming off a 2-1 win at home over Orlando City SC last Saturday night in the Bronx. Alonso Martinez and Hannes Wolf each tallied in the second half, while goalkeeper Matt Freese turned aside three shots to give the Pigeons their first win of 2025. NYCFC defender Kevin O'Toole picked up a red card late in Saturday's match and is suspended for this weekend's encounter with New England.

In their last outing, the Revs were locked in an even battle with the league-leading Philadelphia through 75 minutes, until two late Union goals gave all three points to the visitors. Goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič recorded a season-high seven saves in the match. Defender Will Sands was the only new man in the Revolution's starting lineup from the previous week's encounter with Columbus. Sands played 82 minutes at left back in his first start of the season, while newcomer Ilay Feingold shifted to right back for his first start at the position, and his third overall.

Minutes into last Saturday's contest, New England forward Leo Campana was subbed off with a hamstring strain, making way for veteran Maxi Urruti, who logged 80 minutes off the bench. Urruti is in line for his 298th MLS appearance and currently ranks fifth among active MLS players with 70 career goals. In seven appearances against NYCFC, including four starts, Urruti owns one goal and four assists. The Argentine striker will join forces in the attack with compatriot Luca Langoni, captain Carles Gil, and Cameroonian winger Ignatius Ganago. Gil has also enjoyed success against New York City FC in his MLS career, with one goal and five assists in 10 appearances in regular season play. Gil's next helper will make him the Revolution's all-time leader in MLS regular season assists.

In central defense, offseason signings Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana have played every minute of the young season, as have Feingold, Ganago, Gil, and midfielder Alhassan Yusuf. Yusuf and Jackson Yueill have been the starting midfield pairing through the first three weeks. Head Coach Caleb Porter now has another veteran option in Matt Polster, who is targeting his season debut in the Bronx after returning to the matchday squad last Saturday from a thigh injury.

2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season

Revolution Match #4

New England Revolution at New York City FC

Saturday, March 15, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, N.Y.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish

LISTEN

98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 (WBZ-FM)

1260 AM Nossa Radio USA

