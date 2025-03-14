Availability Report: Trio Absent vs. New England

March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC welcomes the New England Revolution to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match, as midfielder Andrés Perea, Tayvon Gray, and Malachi Jones, will miss the visit of New England.

Player Availability Report

Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg

Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip

Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg

