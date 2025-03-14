Availability Report: Trio Absent vs. New England
March 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC welcomes the New England Revolution to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night.
Head Coach Pascal Jansen will be without three players for the match, as midfielder Andrés Perea, Tayvon Gray, and Malachi Jones, will miss the visit of New England.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2025 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
Andrés Perea - OUT - Hip
Tayvon Gray - OUT - Leg
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 14, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati - Charlotte FC
- Availability Report: Trio Absent vs. New England - New York City FC
- Sounders FC Travels to St. Louis CITY SC for Saturday Night Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Teamed up with North Miami Island Soccer Academy to Host Youth Fútbol Clinic - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Midfielder Hernán López Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- Minnesota United FC at Sporting Kansas City Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Midfielder Niko Tsakiris Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Preview: Rapids Look to Continue Undefeated Start to 2025 with San Jose Matchup - Colorado Rapids
- Colorado Rapids Midfielder Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for Upcoming Training Camp - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Sign Australian Defender Brad Smith - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Hosts Minnesota on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- CF Montréal in Washington to Take on D.C. United - Club de Foot Montreal
- LAFC Set to Face Inter Miami CF in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Advances Secure Your Seat for the Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Inter Miami CF
- Rapids Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Named to U.S. U-18 Men's Youth National Team for International Friendlies in Spain - Colorado Rapids
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Tigres UANL in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal First Leg Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Tuesday, April 1 - LA Galaxy
- Whitecaps FC to Face Mexican Powerhouse Pumas in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- The Real Queen City: Ingredients of the Match: CLT vs. FCC - Charlotte FC
- Revolution Travel to Face New York City FC on Saturday - New England Revolution
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati: March 15, 2025 - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Charlotte FC Expecting a Tough Challenge - FC Cincinnati
- Copa de la Familia Returns with a Big Inter Miami Showdown Featuring Team Fray vs. Team Miller - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Signs John "K1John" as eMLS Athlete for 2024 Season - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host Familiar Western Conference Foe Real Salt Lake - Houston Dynamo FC
- Whitecaps FC Loan Goalkeeper Max Anchor to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Austin FC Signs Defender Riley Thomas to Short-Term Agreement - Austin FC
- Minnesota United Loans Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith to Detroit City FC - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Heads to Houston Saturday Night for 6:30p MT Kickoff against Dynamo Rivals - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.