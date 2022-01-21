Marlies Return to Action vs. Penguins

The Toronto Marlies return to action on Friday as they open up a back-to-back against the Penguins. This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season.

The Marlies are coming off of a 5-2 loss to Hartford on Wednesday. The Marlies had previously won six in a row prior to Wednesday's game and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games. The Penguins lost to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Wednesday 3-1 and are 2-7-0-1 in their last 10. Toronto is 5-3-0-0 against Atlantic Division opponents so far this season.

Some players to watch on the Marlies side include Bobby McMann, who has recorded a goal in three consecutive games, and Brett Seney who leads the team in points with 25. On the Penguins side, Valtteri Puustinen leads the way with 21 points.

Puck drops at 7:05 PM EST on AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

