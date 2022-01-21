IceHogs Welcome Stars for a "Cold One" Tonight on $2 Bud Light Friday

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs host the Texas Stars on $2 Bud Light Friday tonight at 7:00 at BMO Harris Bank Center! Tonight is the fifth of eight meetings between the two clubs this season.

Know Before You Go - Join us Tonight at the BMO!

Wear Your Mask - All fans entering the BMO Harris Bank Center over the age of two are required to wear a face mask that completely covers their nose and mouth, except when actively eating or drinking.

Your Phone is Your Ticket - All guests are required to enter IceHogs home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center using a mobile ticket. Be sure to download the IceHogs mobile app, as no printouts or screenshots will be accepted. Download the IceHogs app here!

Leave Your Bags/Purses at Home - The Rockford IceHogs and BMO Harris Bank Center will continue to enforce their clear-bag gameday policy. Clear Back Policy

Cashless Payments Only - Don't forget the BMO Harris Bank Center is a fully cashless arena; cash will not be accepted for food, beverage, and merchandise purchases.

IceHogs Welcome Texas Stars on $2 Bud Light Friday Tonight

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday tonight against the Stars at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

IceHogs Enjoying Home Cooking

Tonight is the fourth game of the IceHogs' season-long, six-game homestand and currently hold a 1-2-0 record during the run. The home stand opened on Friday with a convincing 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters behind a goal and two assists from forward Dylan McLaughlin. The Hogs dropped a close 5-4 decision in a rematch with the Monsters on Saturday and fell 5-3 to the Wolves on Monday afternoon.

McLaughlin Stays Hot for IceHogs

With a goal in all three games last weekend, forward Dylan McLaughlin extended his personal point streak to five contests (3G, 5A) and the run is his second five-game point streak this season (1G, 4A from Nov. 27-Dec.17). Forward Brett Connolly, who is currently with the Chicago Blackhawks, holds the longest point streak of the season at six games with four goals and five assists for nine points from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Reichel Picks Up Where He Left Off

After a two-game run with the Blackhawks including his NHL debut on Jan. 13 vs. Montreal, forward Lukas Reichel returned to the IceHogs lineup on Monday and registered a goal and an assist in the 5-3 loss to the Wolves. Entering this weekend, he is now on a three-game point streak (4G, 4A) and has five goals and five assists for 10 points in his last five IceHogs games.

Texas Two-Step

The IceHogs and Stars both enter tonight's match up with a pair of wins in the head-to-head series this season with the first four meetings all taking place in Cedar Park, Texas. The IceHogs earned victories on Oct. 30 (4-3) and Dec. 17 (3-1) and dropped matchups against their Central-Division rivals on Oct. 28 (1-4) and Dec. 18 (2-3). After tonight, the two clubs rematch tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. at the BMO and close their regular-season series Feb. 26-27 in Rockford.

Full Rosters & Media Notes

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 14-13-1-1, 30 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 9-14-3-1, 22 points (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Thu., Oct. 28 at Texas, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Oct. 30 at Texas, 4-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 17 at Texas, 3-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 18 at Texas, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 21 vs. Texas

Sat., Jan. 22 vs. Texas

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. Texas

Sun., Feb. 27 vs. Texas

IceHogs vs. Stars 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

2-2-0-0

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time

30-19-4-4

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Texas: Neil Graham (3rd season with Stars)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Texas: Dallas Stars

