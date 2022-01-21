5 Things, Heat vs. Henderson

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON HEAT (22-7-2-1) vs HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS (16-10-2-1)

7:00 p.m. PST | Broadcast: AHLTV, Spreaker

Leading Scorers

Heat:

Goals - Matthew Phillips (13)

Points - Jakob Pelletier (32)

Silver Knights:

Goals - Pavel Dorofeyev (14)

Points - Pavel Dorofeyev (26)

Special Teams

Heat:

PP - 25-for-127, 19.7% (12th)/PK - 117-for-131, 89.3% (1st)

Silver Knights:

PP - 27-for-123, 22.0% (5th)/PK - 115-for-140 (82.1%; 11th)

1. HEAT INDEX

Like Taylor Swift, Stockton looks to just shake it off as the Heat aim to bounce back from a 3-2 Wednesday night setback against San Diego at Stockton Arena. Justin Kirkland lit the lamp twice in the loss, bringing his season total to nine - matching his career high for a season - but the Heat couldn't find the equalizer in a game in which they never led. On the other side tonight is Henderson, a club that owns a 2-0-0-1 mark against the Heat but has lost its last two games coming into Friday.

2. THIS, THAT, THE OTHER

THIS... The Heat will look to solve a Henderson club that has given them some trouble this season, the Silver Knights the only team with a point percentage above .500 against Stockton on the year. Part of that will be finding production on the offensive end, with Stockton having yet to surpass three goals in a game against the Silver Knights. The Heat have scored seven goals in three tilts against the Silver Knights excluding the shootout win in the teams' first-ever meaning, more than a full goal per game below the team's season average. THAT... The special teams battle is an intriguing one with Stockton's PK pacing the AHL and Henderson's power play ranking fifth. Taking a look at the home-road splits, though, the pendulum swings toward the Heat, with Stockton operating at 92.6-percent down a skater at home, tops in the league, and Henderson coming in 23rd with the man-advantage in away games at 15.8 percent. THE OTHER... Defenseman prospect Johannes Kinnvall figures to get his first game action of the season in tonight's tilt, the 24-year-old Swede working his way back from a preseason, lower body injury. The blue-liner finished eighth in the SHL in scoring in 2019-20 with 40 points in 51 games.

3. PLAYERS TO WATCH

Heat - Justin Kirkland

He has a goal in six goals in his last seven games and recorded his first multi-goal game as a member of the Heat in Stockton's last outing. Kirkland has three points in three games against Henderson this year.

Silver Knights - Pavel Dorofeyev

Dorofeyev had two points in Henderson's last win over the Heat and leads the Silver Knights with six points (2g, 4a) in three meetings with Stockton this year.

4. MILESTONES WITHIN REACH

Kevin Gravel is one goal shy of 20 in his AHL career.

Matthew Phillips is one goal shy of 50 in his AHL career.

5. QUOTABLE

"This year we've had quite a few guys have good offensive totals, and those guys get their fair share of spotlight for sure. Our defensemen have been really strong this year, a guy like Kevin Gravel, Nick DeSimone, Connor Mackey, Colton Poolman. Guys like that, when they're on top of their game you might not always see it on the score sheet but they've been really solid, and that gives us a chance as forwards to figure it out when we're a little off our game." - Matthew Phillips on the team effort that has helped the Heat this season

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.