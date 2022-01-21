Henderson Silver Knights & Vegas Knight Hawks Announce In-Arena Host Auditions
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks announced today that the organization is searching for an in-arena host to amplify the in-game experience for both teams. This individual will work alongside our current in-arena host to create the most exciting atmosphere in the AHL and IFL. Interested individuals must submit their completed applications prior to Tuesday, Feb. 15. In-person auditions will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17. Additional information will be provided to those invited to auditions.
Our in-arena hosts are the primary on-camera personalities for the team and are responsible for facilitating live promotions during all Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks home games. This is a part-time, paid position and will require the applicant to shoot promotional and marketing pieces, conduct live on-camera interviews, hype up the crowd and more. The Silver Knights and Knight Hawks in-arena host will work all home preseason games, regular season games and playoff games.
Applicants must demonstrate a strong on-camera presence that highlights poise, professionalism, likeability, ability to work under pressure and a strong knowledge of our brands.
