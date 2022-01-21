Crunch Downed by Comets, 4-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Utica Comets, 4-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 14-12-3-1 on the season and 1-4-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 13-of-16 shots before being relieved by Max Lagace for the third period. Lagace went on to stop all six shots he faced. Akira Schmid blocked 34-of-35 between the pipes for the Comets. Syracuse was unable to convert on their one power play opportunity, while Utica went 1-for-2.

Utica opened scoring 1:27 into the game. Aarne Talvitie centered the puck for Alexander Holtz to fire in with a one-timer from the slot.

They doubled their lead on the power play 6:47 into the middle frame when Nolan Foote chipped in a rebound during a scramble in front of the net. With 3:52 remaining in the second period, the Comets went up by three. Fabian Zetterlund came into the zone down the right side and dropped the puck back to Foote before cutting towards the cage and scoring on the return feed.

At the 15:12 mark of the third period, Nate Schnarr hit the empty net to make it a 4-0 Comets lead.

Syracuse squashed hopes a shutout for Schmid with 2:14 remaining in the game when Sean Day fired a slap shot from the top of the left circle to get the Crunch on the board.

The teams travel to Utica to finish the weekend's home-and-home series tomorrow.

Crunchables: Gabriel Dumont and Alex Barre-Boulet had four-game points streaks snapped tonight...With a goal tonight, Sean Day has tied his career high with three.

