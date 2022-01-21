Ryan Bach Named President, Alternate Governor of Colorado Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has hired Ryan Bach to serve as team president and alternate governor.

The Colorado Eagles inaugural season goaltender has been a member of the Eagles hockey operations staff as goaltending coach since 2005, helping guide the organization to a President's Cup championship title in the CHL, as well as back-to-back ECHL Kelly Cup Championships in 2017 and 2018. His duties were expanded heading into the 2007-08 season when he was named assistant coach and served as interim head coach. In addition, the 48-year-old also spent nine seasons providing color commentary during Colorado Eagles radio broadcasts.

"To be a part of such a world class organization over the past 19 years has been an honor," said Bach. "I couldn't be more excited moving forward to work with such an elite front office staff, which starts with the ownership of Martin Lind, and to share visions with a premiere affiliation in the Colorado Avalanche. It is an opportunity of a lifetime. The Colorado Eagles strong play on the ice in the first half of the season has given every indication that some great hockey lies ahead for a fan base that is second to none. I am proud to be a part of it and look forward to the continued success of the Colorado Eagles organization."

Prior to joining the Eagles, Bach played eight seasons of professional hockey, including two stops in the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings. Bach attended Colorado College for four seasons, finishing with a 53-19-8 record with the Tigers. He was an All-WCHA First Team Goaltender twice, as well as being named a two-time All-American. He started his career in the Red Wings' system playing for Adirondack of the AHL. The following season, he played for the Houston Aeros and was selected as an IHL All-Star. In his last two seasons before coming to Colorado, Bach won two straight British Ice Hockey Superleague Championships with the Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants. He finished up his pro career with the Eagles going 33-15-5.

"Ryan has been nothing short of a champion in every venture he takes on and I expect nothing short of that excellence in this new role," said Eagles owner and CEO Martin Lind. "He will bring a whole new level of energy and excitement to the Colorado Eagles as president."

In addition to his nearly four decades of playing and coaching experience, Bach also owned and managed the RE/MAX Eagle Rock real estate brokerage, which he began in 2011. He and his family currently reside in Windsor where he has lived for the past 19 years. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native takes over as president and alternate governor for the Eagles after Brian Petrovek stepped down from that position in December.

