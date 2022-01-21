Dallas Stars Reassign Dellandrea, Gardner and Harley to Texas

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forwards Ty Dellandrea and Rhett Gardner, and defenseman Thomas Harley to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Texas faces the Rockford IceHogs tonight and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

