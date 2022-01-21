Kraken Assign Alexander True to Checkers

The Checkers got a big piece of their roster back today, as Seattle has assigned Alexander True to Charlotte.

The forward appeared in eight games for the Kraken during his NHL stint, which began with a call up on Dec. 11.

True now returns to Charlotte, where he has been a key contributor all season. Even with his month-long NHL stay, he currently ranks fourth on the Checkers in scoring with 18 points (7g, 11a) in 22 games.

Additionally, the Checkers have signed defenseman Brandon Fortunato to a professional tryout contract.

The 25-year-old has put up 10 points (0g, 10a) in 14 games for the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen this season, ranking third among team blue liners. Fortunato is in his third pro campaign, totaling 31 points (2g, 29a) in 52 career ECHL games with Florida and Jacksonville. He has also appeared in 16 AHL games with Cleveland, Belleville and Hartford - most recently on a three-game stint with Hartford earlier this season.

Fortunato, who played alongside both Priskie and current Checkers forward Craig Martin at Quinnipiac.

Prior to turning pro Fortunato played two seasons at Boston University - posting 40 points (6g, 34a) in 79 games - before going to Quinnipiac for another two seasons - posting 36 points (10g, 26a) in 63 games.

The Checkers wrap up their home stand with a two-game set against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms that kicks off Saturday at 4 p.m.

