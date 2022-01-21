Sherwood, Miska Reassigned to Eagles
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned to the Eagles by the NHL's Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Hunter Miska Colorado Eagles (AHL)
F Kiefer Sherwood Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The following player has been reassigned by the Eagles to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Jake Kupsky Idaho Steelheads (ECHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Iowa Wild on Friday, January 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
