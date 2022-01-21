Jonsson-Fjallby Re-Assigned to Hershey
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has been re-assigned to Hershey.
Jonsson-Fjallby, 23, is tied for third on Hershey this season with 21 points (10g, 11a) in 26 games. He has three game-winning goals on the season and is just two points from tying his career-high, set in 61 games during the 2019-20 campaign. In 134 career games with the Bears, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 62 points (34g, 28a) over parts of four seasons.
The native of Stockholm, Sweden has recorded one assist in nine games with Washington this season and made his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres. The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.
The Bears return to action on Saturday for the GIANT Teddy Bear Toss, the club's biggest promotional night of the season. Hershey hosts Hartford that evening at 7 p.m. For more information on this can't-miss event, fans are encouraged to visit HersheyBears.com.
