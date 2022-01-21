Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 3-1
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Eduards Tralmaks scored his fifth goal of the season and Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves, but the Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-1, on Friday night. Providence outshot Bridgeport, 36-31, but went 0-for-four on the power play. The P-Bruins had another successful night on the penalty kill with a two-for-two showing.
STATS
- Eduards Tralmaks scored his fifth goal of the season. He has now scored a goal in two consecutive games and three of his last four. He has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four games.
- Jack Ahcan picked up the lone assist on the Tralmaks goal. He has recorded three assists in his last two games and ranks third (tied) on the team with 12 assists, which leads all Providence defensemen.
- Jeremy Swayman got the start in goal and recorded 28 saves on 30 shots against. Through three games with Providence this season, Swayman has a .920 save percentage paired with a 2.02 goals against average.
- Josiah Didier made his season debut for the P-Bruins.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Bridgeport, Connecticut, and take on the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday, January 22, at Webster Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
HARTFORD 32 39
HERSHEY 34 41
SPRINGFIELD 35 42
PROVIDENCE 30 36
CHARLOTTE 34 38
LEHIGH VALLEY 31 30
BRIDGEPORT 38 35
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 32 28
1st 2nd 3rd Final
BRIDGEPORT 1 1 1 3
PROVIDENCE 1 0 0 1
