Monsters Fail to Crack Code in 4-1 Loss to Amerks

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 12-12-4-3 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Rochester's JJ Peterka scored the lone goal of the opening frame at 4:13 sending Cleveland into the first intermission trailing 1-0. The Amerks' Arttu Ruotsalainen notched a power-play tally at 12:06 of the second period, but Brendan Gaunce answered with a man-advantage marker of his own at 17:38 off feeds from Adam Helewka and Dillon Simpson cutting the score to 2-1 after 40 minutes. Despite a strong offensive push from Cleveland, Rochester added two goals in the final frame from Ara Nazarian at 2:51 and Ryan MacInnis into an empty net at 19:23 pushing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jean-Francois Berube had 21 stops in defeat while Rochester's Mat Robson made 35 saves for the victory.

The Monsters host the Rochester Americans for a rematch on Saturday, January 22, for an 1:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the game with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

ROC 1 1 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 36 1/5 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

ROC 25 1/5 4/5 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Berube L 21 3 4-6-3

ROC Robson W 35 1 4-1-2

Cleveland Record: 12-12-4-3, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 20-11-2-1, 2nd North Division

