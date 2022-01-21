Series Preview vs. Stockton: January 21 & 22

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Stockton Heat on Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. PT at Stockton Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 16-10-2-1. They rank third in the Pacific Division. In their last ten matchups, they're 6-3-1-0.

Henderson and Stockton most recently met last weekend on Jan. 12, where the Silver Knights won the contest 5-2 at Orleans Arena. The five goals scored came from Zack Hayes, Ben Jones, Sven Baertschi, Jake Leschyshyn and Pavel Dorofeyev.

Silver Knight's Daniil Miromanov is ranked 14th overall in AHL Rookie Point Leaders and 2nd in AHL Defenseman Point Leaders, with 21 total points (3G, 18A).

Henderson's Pavel Dorofeyev is on a point streak, where he's earned 10 points in the last seven games. He leads the Silver Knights in point totals with 26 (14G, 12A).

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Stockton Heat's season record is currently 22-7-2-1. They rank first in the Pacific Division.

Heat rookie Jakob Pelletier is ranked eighth overall in the AHL point leaders and second in rookie point leaders, with 32 points (11G, 21A). In the three games that the Heat and Silver Knights have played this season, Pelletier has earned one goal, Nov. 12, and one assist, Nov. 13. With the 32 points he's put up, he is also the point leader for the Heat. Pelletier is closely followed in AHL point leader rankings by Matthew Phillips, who's ninth in the AHL overall with 30 points (13G, 17A) and second within the team. Last time the Heat and Silver Knights met, Phillips earned a goal in the final ten seconds of the contest.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf is ranked second overall in AHL goaltenders, with a goals against average of 2.07. In his 20 games played, he has clocked 1215:49 minutes played with 567 saves out of 609 shots on goal. Stockton has won 16 out of 20 games played with Wolf in the net, making him the AHL goalie with the most wins while in net.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 26 points (14G, 12A)

Daniil Miromanov: 21 points (3G, 18A)

Ben Jones: 19 points (13G, 6A)

Jake Leschyshyn: 15 points (8G, 7A)

Jonas Rondbjerg: 14 points (7G, 7A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch on AHLtv

Listen on 1230 The Game

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.