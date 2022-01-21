Comets Recall Irvine, Loan Mcgrath to Thunder

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has recalled forward Tyler Irvine from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL and loaned forward Patrick McGrath to Adirondack.

Irvine, 25, skated in seven games previously for the Comets scoring one goal and two assists during that time. This season with Adirondack, in 22 games played, he has 12 goals and 11 assists for 23 points. He currently leads Adirondack in goals and points this season.

McGrath, 28, has played in 12 games for the Comets this season without registering a point. The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania native skated last season with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

The Comets will be back in action tonight on the road against the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading home to battle to Syracuse once again on tomorrow night. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

