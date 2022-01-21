Iowa Wild to Host Pink in the Rink Night on February 11

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with MercyOne, announced today that the team's annual Pink in the Rink Night takes place on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. CT when the team welcomes the Grand Rapids Griffins to Wells Fargo Arena.

This event, designed to raise awareness about breast cancer and raise funds for the MercyOne Des Moines Foundation, will feature specialty jerseys worn by Iowa Wild players throughout the game that will become available in an online auction on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. The auction will run through the second intermission of the Pink in the Rink Night game on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of game tickets and Chuck-a-Pucks will benefit MercyOne. The Wild will also hold a ceremonial puck drop and host a Hero of the Game to honor those who have been affected by cancer in any way.

"We are thankful for the Iowa Wild's generosity to MercyOne Des Moines Foundation to support our cancer patients at the new MercyOne Richard Deming Cancer Center. This generous gift will enable us to help patients receive highly personalized and coordinated care that is supported by advanced technology and research," said Shannon Cofield, MercyOne Des Moines Foundation President.

The first 5,000 fans through the doors on the night of the game will receive a pink LED foam stick courtesy of MercyOne. Additionally, all fans are encouraged to wear pink to the arena to assist in the team's effort to boost awareness.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at (515) 564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.