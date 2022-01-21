Skarek a Wall as Islanders Take 3-1 Win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Jan. 21, 2022) - Jakub Skarek made 35 saves to earn his fourth straight win on Friday, as the Bridgeport Islanders (14-17-3-4), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, defeated the Providence Bruins (16-10-3-1) at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, 3-1.

Chris Terry, Simon Holmstrom and Arnaud Durandeau all scored in consecutive periods, with each tally coming at even strength despite 58 combined penalty minutes in a rough division battle.

The Islanders improved to 3-2-0-2 against the Bruins this season and snapped a six-game unbeaten in regulation streak on the road. It was Bridgeport's first win at the Dunkin' Donuts Center this season (1-1-0-1).

Both teams traded a goal less than two minutes apart in the first period to keep things even after one. Eduards Tralmaks put Providence ahead at the 16:59 mark with his fifth goal of the season, stickhandling at the top of the crease and beating Skarek (11-8-3) on the backhand. Jack Ahcan found Tralmaks from the blue line and sent a pass to the doorstep, where Tralmaks did the rest for the Bruins' lone goal.

Other than that, Skarek was lights out, improving to 4-0-1 in his last five starts. Terry helped his cause and knotted the game at 1-1 just 1:57 later with his team-leading 12th goal. Terry forced a turnover in the neutral zone and snuck in behind the Providence defense to test Jeremy Swayman (2-1-0) one-on-one, beating him blocker side on the forehand. It was also Terry's team-leading 27th point (12g, 15a) of the season and 579th of his AHL career, tying Les Cunningham for 56th place on the AHL's all-time list.

Holmstrom's fifth goal of the season and first since Dec. 4th eventually made the difference, a remarkable wrist shot at 10:12 of the middle frame. Holmstrom settled a loose puck in the left corner of the Bruins' zone and curled above the circle before filtering a shot past Swayman's reaching glove into the top right corner. Otto Koivula and Grant Hutton each earned an assist, giving Koivula his team-leading 19th helper of the season. It's tied for 12th most in the AHL.

The Islanders held their one-goal advantage through the final 71 seconds of regulation, when Durandeau sealed the 3-1 victory with an empty-net tally at 18:49 - his fifth goal of the season.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play, but 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Providence led the shot count, 36-31.

The feisty game began with a scrum just eight seconds into the first period and was penalty riddled from wire to wire. Parker Wotherspoon and Cameron Hughes dropped the gloves at 16:08 of the second period for the only fight of the evening.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Bruins in a 7 p.m. rematch tomorrow night at Webster Bank Arena. It's "Hockey Night in Connecticut," featuring a youth jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 kids when doors open at 6 p.m. The Webster Bank Arena concourse will entertain a full Kids Zone with inflatables and a slap-shot area. The game can be heard online via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network and seen through AHLTV, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

