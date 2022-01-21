Statement from Boko Imama
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that San Jose Barracuda forward Krystof Hrabik has been suspended for 30 games as a consequence of a racial gesture directed at Boko Imama of the Tucson Roadrunners during a game between the teams on January 12.
Based on the Barracuda's schedule, Hrabik, who has already served three games of the suspension, would be eligible to return to the lineup on April 3, 2022.
The AHL believes that individual inclusion learning is a key element of improving league-wide culture. As such, as part of his suspension, Hrabik will be provided the opportunity to work with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Committee to participate in education and training on racism and inclusion.
Hrabik may apply to AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson for a reduction to the suspension and reinstatement after March 12, 2022, based on an evaluation of his progress in the necessary education and training with the Player Inclusion Committee.
The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct.
"The AHL stands with Boko Imama," said Howson. "It is unfair that any player should be subjected to comments or gestures based on their race; they should be judged only on their ability to perform as a player on the ice, as a teammate in the locker room and as a member of their community.
