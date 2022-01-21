Penguins Rock 'N' Roll to the Tune of a 5-1 Win over Marlies
January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rattled off five goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Toronto Marlies on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (12-16-1-3) received a two-goal, three-point effort from Alex Nylander it its action-packed win on home ice. Nylander helped the Penguins rally the crowd early and later factored in on a pair of power-play goals.
The Penguins made an instant impact by scoring 30 seconds into the game. Anthony Angello and Sam Poulin combined for a tenacious forecheck that forced a miscue by the Marlies, allowing Poulin to set-up Nylander for the opening goal.
Up 1-0, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was dealt some adversity later in the first period when it had to face a five-on-three penalty kill for one minute and 56 seconds. Alex D'Orio was dialed in during the duration of Toronto's two-man advantage, making several saves including a highlight-reel heist on Alex Steeves.
The Penguins ballooned their lead to 3-0 with a pair of goals notched less than a minute apart. First, Valtteri Puustinen cranked a one-timer to the back of the net for a power-play goal at 15:42 of the middle frame. Fifty-five seconds later, Filip Hållander lit the lamp.
Toronto used a man-advantage marker to spoil Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's party with 10.1 seconds left in the second stanza. Antti Suomela stuffed a centering feed underneath D'Orio, giving the Marlies some hope going into the intermission.
Kasper Björkqvist dashed those hopes by tallying a breakaway goal at 6:40 of the third period. Nylander added another power-play goal for the Penguins a minute later to round out the scoring at 5-1.
D'Orio recorded 21 saves and earned his first win of the season, while Erik Källgren posted 25 stops between the pipes for the Marlies.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will face-off against Toronto again tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 22. Puck drop for the rematch between the Penguins and Marlies is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
