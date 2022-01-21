Hardman Recalled To Blackhawks, Yetman Returns, Gabriel Cleared And Barratt Goes On Protocol

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled forward Mike Hardman from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned him to the active roster. The team assigned goaltender Cale Morris to Rockford. The IceHogs today announced that forward Chad Yetman as been recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel also released the following medical update:

Forward Kurtis Gabriel has been removed from COVID-19 protocol and forward Evan Barratt has entered the protocol.

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

Join the IceHogs for $2 Bud light Friday tonight, Friday, Jan. 21 vs. Texas at BMO Harris Bank Center! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to host their annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by Lawncare By Walter, Inc. on Saturday, Jan. 22 against the Texas Stars at 6 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center and will feature many fan-favorite promotions such as custom Autism Awareness Night jerseys, autographed mystery pucks, jersey raffle and premium raffle to support The Autism Program of Easterseals. Buy Tickets & More Information

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.