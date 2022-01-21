Comets Move Next Week's Providence Game to Tuesday Night

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets, in coordination with the Providence Bruins and the American Hockey League, announced today that next week's game, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, January 26th, will now take place one day earlier on Tuesday, January 25th.

The game against the Bruins will remain a 7:00 PM puck drop inside the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets purchased for Wednesday's game will be valid for Tuesday night. Single game ticket buyers will also be able to exchange their tickets for a voucher for a future game if they cannot attend. The box office will open at 10 A.M. Saturday, if fans have any questions or would like to exchange their ticket they can call us at 315-790-9070.

The Comets will be back in action tonight on the road against the Syracuse Crunch with a 7:00 PM puck drop before heading home to battle to Syracuse once again tomorrow night. Tickets are still available. For more information, visit uticacomets.com/tickets.

