Statement from the San Jose Barracuda and San Jose Sharks Organizations

On the morning of Jan. 13, the American Hockey League (AHL) alerted San Jose Barracuda management that Krystof Hrabik made a racial gesture towards Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama during the teams' Jan. 12 game in San Jose.

Hrabik was immediately removed from all team activities pending an investigation by the AHL, with the full cooperation from the Barracuda organization.

Following its investigation, the AHL today announced that Hrabik has been suspended for 30 games with the potential to apply for early reinstatement on March 12, pending an evaluation of his progress in training provided by the NHL Player Inclusion Committee.

The Barracuda and San Jose Sharks organizations were appalled to learn of this incident. We offer our sincerest apologies to Boko, the Roadrunners organization, the AHL, our fans, and the entire hockey community.

While we support the ability for individuals to atone and learn from disrespectful incidents in this context, these actions are in direct opposition to the Barracuda and Sharks organizations' values.

In connection with the NHL's league-wide effort to foster an inclusive culture in hockey, the San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda have partnered with the RESPECT Group to launch a series of trainings and workshops for personnel and players.

