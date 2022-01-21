Admirals Sign Desrocher to AHL Deal

January 21, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Stephen Desrocher to an American Hockey League Contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season and assigned him to the Florida Everblades.

Desrocher joins the Admirals from the University of Western Ontario where he has posted 13 goals and dished out 17 assists for 30 points in 65 games over parts of five seasons and served he was named team Captain this season.

The Toronto native played four years of in the Ontario Hockey League and won a Memorial Cup with the Oshawa Generals in 2015. He combined for 128 points via 37 goals and 91 assists in 243 games between the Generals and the Kingston Frontenacs and served as the Frontenacs Captain during the 2016-17 campaign.

The Admirals hit the road for two consecutive games in Grand Rapids against the Griffins beginning Saturday night at 6 pm. Milwaukee's next home game is Friday, January 28th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.