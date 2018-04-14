Marlies Host Rocket in Rematch

The Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket will meet for a second straight time on Saturday afternoon, in the final matchup of a long twelve-game regular season series between the two rivals.

The Marlies are hoping to continue building off last night's 4-1 win in Laval, their tenth straight victory over the Rocket. Toronto has outscored Laval 46-14 in the series so far this year.

Chris Mueller had two goals and an assist in that game, and continues to lead the Marlies with 13 points (5G, 8A) in the season series versus Laval.

It's another tune-up game before the playoffs for the Marlies (52-18-2-2-), who secured the league's top spot last week. Laval (24-41-7-3) is hoping to snap an 11-game losing streak and finish their campaign on a positive note in the final game of their regular season.

Trevor Moore is riding a hot streak of late, earning at least a point in four consecutive games entering Saturday.

Head to Head

52-18-2-2 Overall Record 24-41-7-3

10-1-0-0 Head-to-Head Record 1-10-0-0

Win 1 Streak Loss 11

244 Goals For 202

163 Goals Against 275

18.0% Power Play Percentage 19.0%

89.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.4%

B. Smith (27) Leading Goal Scorer C. Terry (32)

B. Smith (59) Leading Points Scorer C. Terry (70)

G. Sparks (31) Wins Leader Z. Fucale (10)

