Rampage Drop 4-2 Decision to Stars in Final Home Game of the Season

SAN ANTONIO ------ The San Antonio Rampage (34-31-10-0) battled until the final whistle but came up short against the Texas Stars (38-24-8-5) 4-2 in front of 9,235 fans in their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Friday at the AT&T Center. Defenseman Taylor Richart and forward Charlie Sampair each collected an assist in their Rampage debut.

San Antonio opened the scoring 11:44 into the first period after A.J Greer fired the puck off netminder Mike McKenna's skate and into the net for his first power-play goal of the season.

The Stars evened the game with a power-play marker of their own at 13:46 of the middle stanza after Andrew O'Brien forced a turnover and beat goaltender Adam Werner with a wrist shot from the left circle. Denis Gurianov gave Texas the lead 73 seconds later when he collected a rebounding puck and found the back of the cage for the 18th time this season.

The Stars extended their lead at 5:18 of the final frame after Colin Markison finished a backdoor pass from Joel L'Esperance for a shorthanded tally. Felix Girard made it a one-goal game 48 seconds later after beating McKenna with a slap shot from the left circle. Gurianov added a fourth Texas goal 43 seconds later as the Stars defeated the Rampage 4-2.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Sanford-Agozzino-Blais Butler-Graham Werner

Greer-Belzile-Petryk Geertsen-Noel Brittain

Kostin-Dickinson-Toropchenko Graves-Richart

Sampair-Girard-Poganski

Up Next

The Rampage will travel up Interstate 35 to close out the 2017-18 season against the Texas Stars on Saturday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

