Bears Close out Season Series with 2-1 Win over Bridgeport
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears returned home and wrapped up the season series with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers with a 2-1 win on Saturday at Giant Center in front of 10,039.
In the opening period, Hershey dictated the majority of play and grabbed an early 1-0 lead. While the Chocolate and White were changing personnel, Garrett Mitchell pressured in the offensive zone and forced a Sound Tigers turnover. On the ensuing giveaway, Jonas Siegenthaler blasted home his sixth goal of the season at 4:51. Shots after 20 minutes were 8-5 in favor of Hershey.
The Chocolate and White continued to dictate play in the middle stanza, and added to their lead in the latter stages. At 15:08, Mathias Bau scored his 13th goal of the season immediately following an offensive zone face-off win by Tyler Graovac.
Bears goaltender Vitek Vanecek's work load remained light with only four additional required stops in the second period. Shots after 40 minutes were 20-9 for Hershey.
In the third period, Bridgeport ended Vanecek's bid for his third shutout of the season and pulled within one. On a breakaway, Penn State product Casey Bailey snapped a quick shot past Vanecek to make it 2-1 Hershey at 5:17. The penalty kill continued its perfect night, and Vanecek shut the door the rest of the way to complete a 2-1 victory.
The Bears won their 30th game of the season improving their record to 30-36-4-5. Bridgeport falls to 36-31-5-3.
Before puck drop, both teams took part in a pregame ceremony honoring the 16 lives lost in the recent bus accident tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos.
The Hershey Bears close out their 80th Anniversary Season tomorrow against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The annual players award ceremony will take place on the ice prior to the game, in addition to Jersey Off Our Back Night. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take home an authentic Hershey Bears' game worn jersey. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.
