Sens Beat Comets in Home Finale

April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators won its home finale 3-1 Saturday night over the Utica Comets at the Yardmen Arena.

Mike Blunden, Ryan Scarfo and Jack Rodewald scored for Belleville while Marcus Hogberg made 37 saves. Utica's lone goal came from Willie Corrin while Richard Bachman turned aside 24 shots.

Blunden notched his sixth goal of the year to open the scoring at 7:11 as he buried a Ville Pokka pass after he had skated in behind the Comets defence to take an Eric Selleck pass.

Former Senators defenceman Willie Corrin tied the game at 1-1 with 3:34 to play in the period on a backhander after he shifted his way through the Belleville defence.

But Belleville got the lead back at 13:12 of the second on Scarfo's second goal of the year as he deposited a loose puck past Bachman after it had squeaked free off of a David Dziurzynski shot.

The Senators thought they had a 3-1 lead with 1:27 left in the period but it was judged that Blunden's shot had not crossed the goal line.

The lead officially became 3-1 Belleville at 10:51 of the third as Rodewald wired a wrister past Bachman after Scarfo had cleanly won a faceoff.

The Senators will complete its inaugural season Sunday afternoon with a visit to Toronto to face the Marlies at 4pm.

