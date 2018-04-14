Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, April 14

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will close the home schedule of its inaugural season tonight as they host the Utica Comets on Fan Appreciation.

Belleville (28-41-2-3) is coming off of a 6-4 loss to Rochester Friday night where they at one point held a 3-0 first period lead. With Binghamton's overtime loss to Hartford Friday, they now sit one point ahead of Belleville for fifth place in the North Division with each team having two games left to play.

Utica (37-25-8-4) have already secured their playoff berth and sit fourth in the North Division and trail Rochester by three points with two games to play.

Roster notes

No roster moves for Belleville overnight as they will complete their inaugural season with the roster they have.

Marcus Hogberg is expected to start in goal for Belleville after Filip Gustavsson got the nod Friday against Rochester.

Kyle Flanagan, Jim O'Brien, Ben Sexton and Francis Perron are out for Belleville while the status' of Max Reinhart, Alex Formenton and Jordan Murray remain unclear with just two games left in the season.

Previous history

The Senators hold a 2-3 record against the Comets this season and collected a 4-3 win on March 17 in their last meeting. Belleville are 1-1 on home ice this season against Utica.

Who to watch

Senators rookie forward Ryan Scarfo scored his first career professional goal Friday night as he continues to impress on his ATO deal. Scarfo has a goal and an assist in 11 games with the Senators.

Reid Boucher, who played in 20 NHL games with the Canucks this season adding five points, leads Utica in scoring this year with 46 points, his 25 goals are also a team high, in 45 games.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

