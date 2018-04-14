Someone Wins a Chevrolet Spark at the Condors Game Tonight
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors close out their 20th Anniversary Season at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena against the Ontario Reign. Someone WILL win a Chevrolet Spark tonight courtesy of Three-Way Chevrolet. There is also free popcorn for the first 5,000 fans, 5 and older, presented by Univision and HITS 93.1 FM. Hundreds of jerseys, merchandise, and food vouchers will be given away through the "Mystery Envelopes of Fun" at the game with a 1 in 8 chance of winning a jersey!
The Three-Way Chevrolet Party on the Plaza starts at 5 p.m. in front of the arena with food, drinks, games, music, fun, and more!
Great seats start at just $12, click here to purchase. Check out the all-new Ice Level Lounge, free with a lower level ticket; watch the video here.
PROMOTION DETAILS: Enter to win a new Chevrolet Spark presented by Three-Way Chevrolet. No purchase necessary, enter at the game. The first 5,000 fans, 5 and older will receive a free 32 oz. popcorn. Purchase your "Mystery Envelopes of Fun" with 1 for $10 or 3 for $20 and prizes in every envelope! You have a 1 in 8 chance of winning a jersey!
Four-time Stanley Cup Champion Paul Coffey will meet with Condors365 Members exclusively from 5:30 - 6 p.m. in The Bank Room. Then, from 6:15 - 6:45 p.m. everyone is invited to the Bank Room for a "Coffey Talk" with the Hockey Hall of Famer hosted by Condors broadcaster Ryan Holt.
EAT & DRINK
CLUB ROOM
Prime Rib
Baked Potato
Asparagus
Spinich
Salad
TAP ROOM
Shaved Prime Rib Sandwich
Chips
NEW BARS!
Crossbar Craft Beer Pub
Ice Level Lounge (free with a lower level ticket, must be 21+)
BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: LW Tyler Benson and C Joe Gambardella
TONIGHT
The Bakersfield Condors play the 10th and final game of the season series against the Ontario Reign. Bakersfield owns a 6-3-0 record against Ontario this year with a 3-2 shootout win in the last matchup on April 4 at Rabobank Arena.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
The Condors struck first with Kyle Platzer's eighth of the season, but the San Jose Barracuda hung on for a 4-3 win on Thursday in San Jose. C Cooper Marody scored his first professional goal, LW Tyler Benson had two assists, and D Dimitri Samorukov had his first professional assist.
Ontario fell behind 2-0 after one last night and never recovered in a 5-2 loss to the Stockton Heat.
CLOSING STRONG
The Condors have won each of their previous two season-ending contests. In 2016, Bakersfield beat Grand Rapids on the road, 3-2 with C Kyle Platzer scoring. Last season, C Josh Currie scored a hat trick and Bakersfield beat San Jose at home in overtime, 3-2.
O'BRIEN HEATS UP DOWN THE STRETCH
RW Zach O'Brien is tied for the team lead in points with scoring leader Josh Currie since March 1. Over the past 17 games, the Newfoundland native has 12 points (1g-11a).
A GLIMPSE AT THE FUTURE
C Cooper Marody, acquired by the Edmonton Oilers in a March trade, has a goal and assist over his first two professional games. LW Tyler Benson, a 2nd round draft pick of the Oilers, had two assists on Thursday. D Dmitri Samorukov picked up his first pro point on Thursday in San Jose as well.
GOING THE DISTANCE
C Josh Currie, RW Patrick Russell, and D Joey LaLeggia are each expected to play in all 68 games this season. Russell has never missed a game over two seasons, while Currie and LaLeggia each missed one last season.
CONDORS NOTES
The Condors 16 road wins this season were a new AHL franchise-high... Bakersfield is guaranteed a winning record against Ontario for the first time in three seasons... LW David Gust has points in three straight games (1g-2a)... C Cooper Marody has points in two straight (1g-1a) after notching 51 points (16g-39a) in 40 games with the University of Michigan as a junior... G Laurent Brossoit has started six of the last seven games.
REIGN NOTES
Ontario needs a win and a Texas loss in order to claim home-ice advantage in their first round Calder Cup Playoffs series.
TRANSACTIONS
4/9 - C Cooper Marody signed to ELC, added to roster
