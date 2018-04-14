Bailey scores for second straight night in Bridgeport's final road game

HERSHEY, Penn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (36-31-5-3), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, suffered a 2-1 loss to the Hershey Bears (30-36-4-5) on Saturday in their final road game of the season at Giant Center.

Casey Bailey scored his second goal in as many nights with a breakaway tally in the third period, while Kristers Gudlevskis (12-16-5) made 23 saves in Bridgeport's fourth straight setback.

Following an emotional pre-game tribute to the 16 lives lost in last weekend's Humboldt Broncos bus tragedy, the Bears grabbed an early lead when Jonas Siegenthaler converted on a turnover for his first goal since Mar. 18. Parker Wotherspoon attempted to clear the puck from deep in his own zone, but the pass deflected off of a skate and slid to the slot where Siegenthaler beat Gudlevskis with a wrist shot for his sixth tally of the season at 4:51.

Mathias Bau doubled Hershey's lead directly following a faceoff in the final five minutes of the middle frame. Tyler Graovac won the draw to the left of Bridgeport's cage and Bau reached back from the top of the circle to wrist a shot past Gudlevskis' glove. It was Bau's 13th goal of the season at the 15:08 mark.

Bailey cut the deficit to one at 5:17 of the third period when he made the most of a loose puck at center. The fourth-year forward gained possession at the red line and launched ahead with only goaltender Vitek Vanecek (12-12-2) to beat. Bailey stayed on the forehand and guided a wrist shot past Vanecek's blocker to make it 2-1 with his 18th goal of the season.

It was all of the offense Bridgeport could muster up despite two more power plays and nine shots to Hershey's five in the third period. In addition, head coach Brent Thompson opted to pull Gudlevskis for an extra attacker in the final 95 seconds, but it was to no avail.

Both teams finished the game 0-for-5 on the power play, while Hershey outshot Bridgeport 25-18. It was the least amount shot for the Sound Tigers in a single game this season (fewer than 19 shots against Providence on Jan. 13).

Vanecek made 17 saves in the Bears' win, which snapped Hershey's three-game slide.

