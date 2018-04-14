Phantoms Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Shootout Triumph over Rival Penguins
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - Alex Lyon turned in a stellar 26-save performance and Nic Aube-Kubel netted the game winner in the shootout as the Lehigh Valley Phantoms earned a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over the rival Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday evening in front of 8,643 fans inside PPL Center.
With the win, the Phantoms capped the 2017-18 regular season with an overall record of 47-19-5-5, which produced the American Hockey League's second-highest standings points total this year (104). The 104 points are the most by the Phantoms since the AHL switched from an 80-game schedule to a 76-game slate and are the most points produced by the team since the Philadelphia Phantoms tallied 105 points during the 1998-99 campaign.
The Atlantic Division Champions are still awaiting their first round playoff opponent and will be actively watching the AHL scoreboard as the Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday at 3:05 p.m. before the Charlotte Checkers close their regular season with a 5:00 p.m. tilt at the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. With a point in Saturday's contest, Wilkes-Barre Scranton clinched the #2 seed in the Atlantic Division meaning Lehigh Valley will face either Providence or Charlotte in the opening round.
Saturday's victory also continued the team's stellar play at home as Lehigh Valley captured its seventh straight win at PPL Center in ending the regular season with a league-best 27 home wins. What's more, Saturday's win was the club's 17th over its last 20 home games as the Phantoms have gone a sensational 17-1-2 in downtown Allentown since January 13.
Chris Conner (17th) tallied the lone goal in regulation for the Phantoms in front of Lyon who earned his seventh straight victory between the pipes for Lehigh Valley. With Saturday's win, Lyon improved to 16-8-2 overall this year while Conner's goal was his 121st career point with the Phantoms.
Saturday's game marked the third straight standing room-only sellout at PPL Center and 16th overall during the 2017-18 regular season. It's the second consecutive year in which the Phantoms have skated in front of 16 regular season capacity crowds as Phantoms fans have now produced 78 regular season standing room-only sellouts since PPL Center opened its doors in October of 2014.
Before the puck even dropped Saturday evening, Phantoms fans had a chance to cheer as forward Phil Varone and defenseman T.J. Brennan were recognized for their outstanding seasons. Varone was presented with the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's most valuable player along with a trophy for being named to the AHL's First All-Star Team while Brennan was presented with a trophy for being named to the Second All-Star Team. What's more, captain Colin McDonald along with Phantoms' co-owners/governors Rob and Jim Brooks were presented with the Emile Francis Trophy as 2017-18 Atlantic Division Champions.
Neither side found the back of the net in the opening period despite a combined 15 shots on goal. Lyon turned aside the five Wilkes-Barre/Scranton offerings he faced in the first period while Penguins' goaltender Michael Leighton answered each of Lehigh Valley's 10 shots in the opening frame.
After a scoreless middle stanza, the Penguins broke the scoreless deadlock with just under two minutes left in regulation when Garrett Wilson jammed the puck under the pad of Lyon and into the Lehigh Valley cage for his 17th tally of the year. Chris Summers and Daniel Sprong assisted on the even-strength strike netted 18:10 into the third period.
The resilient Phantoms didn't back down though and leveled the contest in the final minute of regulation when Will O'Neill set up Conner on the door step who slammed home his 17th goal of the year. O'Neill and McDonald assisted on the equalizing marker scored 19:14 into the final frame.
Lyon then turned aside all four Wilkes-Barre/Scranton attempts in the shootout before Aube-Kubel capped the come-from-behind victory with a dazzling conversion on Leighton. The Penguins' netminder closed the evening with 30 total saves.
The Phantoms finished the regular season an impressive 19-4-10 in one-goal games this year.
Bound for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs as Atlantic Division Champions, the Phantoms begin their quest for the 2018 Calder Cup Championship this week. Stay tuned to www.phantomshockey.com for complete playoff schedule and ticketing information.
The Phantoms will once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2018
- Hronek's Four Points Pace Griffins' 6-4 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Cap Season with 6-4 Road Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose Close Battle with Phantoms in Shootout, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- San Antonio Finishes 2017-18 Season with 4-3 Shootout Victory over Texas - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Double up Crunch 4-2 to Close out Regular Season - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Shootout Triumph over Rival Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sellout Crowd Sees Ads Fall to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bailey scores for second straight night in Bridgeport's final road game - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Close Season with a Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close out Season Series with 2-1 Win over Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Sens Beat Comets in Home Finale - Belleville Senators
- Sens Announce Winners of 2017-18 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Devils Draw 6th Sellout Crowd in 4-2 Loss to Wolf Pack - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Fall in Front of 9th Sellout Crowd of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Face Syracuse Crunch in First Round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce First Round Playoff Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Notre Dame's Cook Signs PTO with Chicago - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Closes out Season with 4-2 Win at Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Comets Fall to Senators in Road Finale - Utica Comets
- Griffins-Moose Series Starts Saturday in Winnipeg - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Announce Home Playoff Dates - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Pay Tribute to Humboldt Broncos - Hershey Bears
- Special Teams Shine in 5-0 P-Bruins Win - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Announce Home Playoff Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2017-18 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Announcing the Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Reign Release 2018 First Round Calder Cup Playoff Dates - Ontario Reign
- Stars Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Olivier Mantha from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Borkowski Recalled from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears to Honor Humboldt Broncos on Fan Appreciation Night - Hershey Bears
- Someone Wins a Chevrolet Spark at the Condors Game Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Host Rocket in Rematch - Toronto Marlies
- Kempe Executes Late, Roadrunners Clinch West - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Still in Playoff Hunt after 3-2 Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Drop 4-2 Decision to Stars in Final Home Game of the Season - San Antonio Rampage
- Stockton Stays in the Hunt as They Down Reign 5-2 - Stockton Heat
- Valiev Breaks Sparks' Shutout on Fan Appreciation Night - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Shootout Triumph over Rival Penguins
- Martel Nets 2 Goals as Lehigh Valley Downs Bridgeport 5-2
- Phil Varone Voted AHL MVP for 2017-18 Season
- G Dustin Tokarski Returned to Lehigh Valley
- G Dustin Tokarski Recalled by Flyers, G John Muse Returned to Reading