Monsters Cap Season with 6-4 Road Loss to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated in the final game of the team's 2017-18 AHL season on Saturday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI by a final score of 6-4. With the loss, the Monsters ended the season with a record of 25-41-7-3, and with a .395 points percentage, Cleveland concluded the campaign in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

The Griffins claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period on Saturday thanks to a pair of even-strength goals from Filip Hronek at 0:44 and Colin Campbell at 12:21 of the frame. In the middle stanza, Cleveland pulled within a goal at 2-1 thanks to a five-on-five finish from Spencer Naas at 0:23 courtesy of Calvin Thurkauf's and Jordan Schroeder's assists. Then, Grand Rapids pounded home two more even-strength tallies in the second, from Campbell at 12:35 and Dominic Shine at 17:57, to take a 4-1 edge into the final period of play.

In the third, five total goals were scored en route to a 6-4 Griffins victory, including a Gabriel Carlsson even-strength tally for the Monsters at 3:28, from Schroeder and Garett Cockerill, a Ben Street even-strength marker for the Griffins at 6:37, Naas' second tally of the evening, set up by Schroeder and Ryan Collins at 7:26, Doyle Somerby's first professional goal, from Grant Besse and Ryan Kujawinski at 11:15, and the completion of a hat-trick for the Griffins' Campbell via an empty-netter at 19:04. Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks ended his rookie season with a record of 14-21-4 following a 30-save performance, while Grand Rapids' backstop Jared Coreau improved to 20-10-5 after stopping 19 of the 23 pucks he faced on Saturday.

The Monsters ended the season in the AHL's top-three in average attendance for the sixth-consecutive year and drew 10,000 fans or more to The Q in 17 of the team's 38 home dates this season. The Monsters' largest crowd at The Q in 2017-18 came on Saturday, January 27th, when the Monsters were defeated by the Iowa Wild in front of 15,434 fans.

