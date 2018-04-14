Monsters Cap Season with 6-4 Road Loss to Griffins
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, were defeated in the final game of the team's 2017-18 AHL season on Saturday at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI by a final score of 6-4. With the loss, the Monsters ended the season with a record of 25-41-7-3, and with a .395 points percentage, Cleveland concluded the campaign in seventh place in the AHL's Central Division standings.
The Griffins claimed a 2-0 lead in the first period on Saturday thanks to a pair of even-strength goals from Filip Hronek at 0:44 and Colin Campbell at 12:21 of the frame. In the middle stanza, Cleveland pulled within a goal at 2-1 thanks to a five-on-five finish from Spencer Naas at 0:23 courtesy of Calvin Thurkauf's and Jordan Schroeder's assists. Then, Grand Rapids pounded home two more even-strength tallies in the second, from Campbell at 12:35 and Dominic Shine at 17:57, to take a 4-1 edge into the final period of play.
In the third, five total goals were scored en route to a 6-4 Griffins victory, including a Gabriel Carlsson even-strength tally for the Monsters at 3:28, from Schroeder and Garett Cockerill, a Ben Street even-strength marker for the Griffins at 6:37, Naas' second tally of the evening, set up by Schroeder and Ryan Collins at 7:26, Doyle Somerby's first professional goal, from Grant Besse and Ryan Kujawinski at 11:15, and the completion of a hat-trick for the Griffins' Campbell via an empty-netter at 19:04. Cleveland goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks ended his rookie season with a record of 14-21-4 following a 30-save performance, while Grand Rapids' backstop Jared Coreau improved to 20-10-5 after stopping 19 of the 23 pucks he faced on Saturday.
The Monsters ended the season in the AHL's top-three in average attendance for the sixth-consecutive year and drew 10,000 fans or more to The Q in 17 of the team's 38 home dates this season. The Monsters' largest crowd at The Q in 2017-18 came on Saturday, January 27th, when the Monsters were defeated by the Iowa Wild in front of 15,434 fans.
2018-19 Monsters Hockey Club Memberships, providing fans the ability to lock in the lowest ticket prices, the best seat locations to each game, custom member benefits, an exclusive Monsters' jersey and free tickets to all remaining 2017-18 games, are now available for as little as $32 per month! Group outing and birthday bash packages for 10 or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ClevelandMonsters.com, calling (216) 420-0000, visiting The Q Box Office or any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/monstershockey.
Cleveland Monsters Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks vs. the Grand Rapids Griffins
