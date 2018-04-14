Announcing the Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule

The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announce today that they have released the home dates for the opening round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs vs the Texas Stars.

Opening the best-of-five series on the road (regardless of seeding) for the first two games, the Reign will return to Ontario for Game 3, on Sunday April 22nd at 3PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena, If necessary, Game 4 will take place on Tuesday, April 24th at 7PM PDT and Game 5 will be at the site of the number two seed on Monday April 30th at 7PM local time. Tickets for all three contests are ON SALE NOW at AXS.COM!

Round 1 Schedule

Game 1- Thurs, April 19th- Ontario at Texas, 7PM CDT

Game 2-Fri, April 20th- Ontario at Texas, 7PM CDT

Game 3-Sun, April 22nd- Texas at Ontario, 3PM PDT Buy Tickets

*Game 4-Tues, April 24th- Texas at Ontario, 7PM PDT Buy Tickets

*Game 5-Mon, April 30th- Higher seed, 7 local time

*if necessary

The Ontario Reign wrap up the 2017-18 regular season tonight in Bakersfield vs the Condors. Join us at Hooters of Ontario for our watch party! Watch the final game, and wear your favorite Reign gear for your chance to win prizes all night!

