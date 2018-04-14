Stockton Stays in the Hunt as They Down Reign 5-2

ONTARIO, CALIF. - Emile Poirier led the charge with his three-point night to help the Heat get the 5-2 win over the Reign, and the Tucson Roadrunners took care of business in the desert against the San Diego Gulls to ensure the Heat have something to play for tomorrow night in Stockton against the San Jose Barracuda. With a win tomorrow over San Jose in any fashion, coupled with a regulation loss by the San Diego Gulls in Tucson, Stockton can punch their ticket to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. Stockton started the game off much like they did on Wednesday, with a pair of quick markers to take the lead early in the game, including a power-play goal from Oliver Kylington and Ryan Lomberg's third goal in his last two games to go up 2-0. The Heat would tack on another early power-play goal on a two-man advantage early in the second and score their fourth moments later thanks to Poirier. The Reign put a stop to the Stockton scoring with a shorthanded marker to pull within three, but just as the period was set to expire, Rasmus Andersson powered his way to the net and scored the fifth goal for the Heat with under 12-seconds left in the period, and also spelled the end, in the second-straight game, for Reign goalie Cal Petersen. In the third the Reign added a power-play goal to their tally, but that'd be as close as the game got as Stockton closed the game out with the win. Stockton returns home to close out the regular season tomorrow when they host San Jose one final time at Stockton Arena, for what could be a do-or-die game to get into the playoffs at 6:00 for Fan Appreciation Night, where every fan in the building will have a chance to win a jersey off a Heat player's back! Fans can purchase a four pack of tickets featuring four hats, four hot dogs and 4 sodas for just $44 for the final game of the season by visiting stocktonheat.com/finalfourpack or by calling 209.373.1500.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st Period

HEAT GOAL: D Oliver Kylington (7) one-timer from the right-circle is blasted over the glove hand of the goaltender (Goloubef, Poirier assists), (PP), 7:23

HEAT GOAL: F Ryan Lomberg (13) race into the offensive zone on a two-on-one rush is shot over the goalie's glove hand (Goloubef assist), 9:54

Shots: STK - 9 | ONT - 9

2nd Period

HEAT GOAL: F Brett Pollock (10) pass from underneath the left-wing circle goes to the backdoor where it's wristed into the open net (Foo, Poirier assists), (PP), 4:57

HEAT GOAL: F Emile Poirier (7) breakaway is shot past the goalie over the right pad of the goalie (McMurtry assist), 7:31

Ontario Goal: D Kurtis MacDermid (1) pass from the right-wing boards to the front of the net is redirected off the stick and over the shoulder of the goalie (Sutter assist), (SH), 9:44

HEAT GOAL: D Rasmus Andersson (9) powers his way from the far corner to the front of the net where it's slipped in through the five-hole (Dube, Smith assists), 19:49

Shots: STK - 16 | ONT - 8

3rd Period

Ontario Goal: F Matt Moulson (18) pass to the backdoor on the two-man-advantage is shot into the open side of the net (Hensick, Roy assists), (PP), 8:56

Shots: STK - 3 | ONT - 12

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (29 shots, 27 saves)

L: Cal Petersen (25 shots, 20 saves)

ND: Scott Wedgewood (3 shots, 3 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: 1- Ryan Lomberg (2 goals, 1 assist) 2- Mike McMurtry (1 goal, 1 assist) 3- Colin Smith (2 assists)

Final Shots: STK - 25 | ONT - 17

Power Plays: STK - 2/9 | ONT - 1/4

Emile Poirier (1 goal, 2 assists) has points in five-straight games (2-7-9), his personal-long streak (previously had points in four-straight from April 1 through April 7, 2015 with the Adirondack Flames, 2-6-8)

Poirier records his sixth multi-point game and second three-point night of the season, his first three-point night since November 11, 2018

Ryan Lomberg (1 goal) has goals in back-to-back games and points in four-straight (4-3-7)

Mike McMurtry (1 assist) has assists/points in five-straight games (3-5-8)

Cody Goloubef (2 assists) records his fourth multi-point game and first since January 26 in Texas

Colin Smith (1 assist) has points in three-straight games (1-3-4)

Dillon Dube (1 assist) has assists/points in three-straight games (0-4-4)

UPCOMING GAMES

STOCKTON HEAT vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, April 14 @ Stockton Arena - 6:00 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Night // Hockey Night in Stockton presented by Budweiser

For tickets call 209.373.1500// stocktonheat.com/finalfourpack

