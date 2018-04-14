Devils Draw 6th Sellout Crowd in 4-2 Loss to Wolf Pack

April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Devils fell in the home finale to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2, in front of the sixth sellout crowd of the year at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

Brett Seney continues to impress since signing with the Devils and scored his third of the year for a 1-0 lead on the power play. Seney took a pass in the left wing circle from Nick Lappin and sent a wrister by the blocker of goaltender Marek Mazanec for the lead just 2:23 into the game. Assists were given to Lappin and Blake Pietila as Seney recorded his seventh point in 11 games.

Hartford responded to even the score at 7:14 of the opening frame. Chris Bigras sent a shot on net that Gabriel Fontaine deflected by the pads of Ken Appleby for his ninth of the year. Fontaine's goal was assisted by Bigras and Ryan Gropp and the team's were even after one period with the shots also even, 12-12.

Vinni Lettieri put the Wolf Pack up 2-1 with 2:35 left in the second period as he beat Appleby on the right leg pad. Lettieri angled the puck off the post and in for the one-goal lead with assists from Bigras and Ryan Lindgren for his 23rd tally of the year.

The lead lasted just 0:23 as the Devils tied the game off the stick of Kevin Rooney. Michael McLeod centered the puck to Rooney who beat Mazanec for his 14th of the year with helpers from McLeod and Michael Latta. The game stayed tied at two goals after two periods with the Devils leading in shots, 24-20.

Ryan Gropp scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Wolf Pack just 4:12 into the final period of regulation to take a 3-2 lead. The puck barely crossed the line as Gropp got the final touch on it with the lone assist to Fontaine. The Wolf Pack added an empty-net goal for the 4-2 win. Appleby stopped 27 of 30 in the loss while Mazanec put away 30 of 32 for the win.

The Binghamton Devils finish out the 2017-18 season tomorrow afternoon in Utica at 3 p.m..

