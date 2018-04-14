Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-2, in Regular Season Finale
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Rochester Americans, 4-2, in the regular season finale tonight at the War Memorial Arena. The teams will meet in the first round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
Alexander Volkov scored both Crunch goals to complete the season with a team-high 23 goals. Syracuse finished with a 46-22-3-5 record and a franchise-high .658 points percentage. Despite the loss, the Crunch won the 10-game season series against the Amerks, 6-2-1-1.
Olivier Mantha appeared in his first AHL game between the pipes for the Crunch turning aside 39-of-42 shots. Adam Wilcox turned aside 24-of-26 in net for the Amerks. Syracuse went 1-for-5 on the power play, while killing 6-of-7 Rochester man-advantages.
Volkov opened scoring on the power play at the 11:13 mark of the first period. Olivier Archambault fired from the right circle, but it was kicked away. Volkov followed behind the play to chip in the second chance. Carter Verhaeghe tallied the secondary helper.
Rochester answered back with two goals before the first intermission. While on the man-advantage, the puck kicked out during a battle in front of the net for Seth Griffith to grab behind the cage. He fed C.J. Smith to fire a one-timer from the left wing. His shot was blocked, but Justin Bailey eventually found the back of the net at the 13:01 mark. With 1:04 remaining in the opening stanza, Alexander Nylander capitalized on a turnover in the slot.
Rochester made it a two-goal lead 3:22 into the second period. Garret Ross poked the puck in during a scramble in the crease. Hudson Fasching and Brendan Guhle recorded the helpers.
Two minutes later, Volkov pulled Syracuse back within one. Archambault threw a cross-zone pass to Matthew Spencer at the right point. He sent a perfectly placed feed down to the far goal post for Volkov to redirect in.
The Crunch couldn't catch the Amerks and Sean Malone added an empty-netter in the final minutes to secure a Rochester victory.
The North Division Semifinals against the Amerks opens in Syracuse with Game 1 on Friday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Single game tickets and packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
Crunchables: Alexander Volkov recorded his sixth multi-goal game of the season. All have been against North Division opponents...Carter Verhaeghe has 17 points in his last 18 games (7g, 10a)...Olivier Mantha is the seventh goaltender to appear in a Crunch game this season, setting a new franchise record.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2018
- Hronek's Four Points Pace Griffins' 6-4 Win - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Cap Season with 6-4 Road Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Lose Close Battle with Phantoms in Shootout, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-2, in Regular Season Finale - Syracuse Crunch
- San Antonio Finishes 2017-18 Season with 4-3 Shootout Victory over Texas - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Double up Crunch 4-2 to Close out Regular Season - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Cap Regular Season with 2-1 Shootout Triumph over Rival Penguins - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sellout Crowd Sees Ads Fall to Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bailey scores for second straight night in Bridgeport's final road game - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Wolf Pack Close Season with a Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Close out Season Series with 2-1 Win over Bridgeport - Hershey Bears
- Sens Beat Comets in Home Finale - Belleville Senators
- Sens Announce Winners of 2017-18 Team Awards - Belleville Senators
- Devils Draw 6th Sellout Crowd in 4-2 Loss to Wolf Pack - Binghamton Devils
- T-Birds Fall in Front of 9th Sellout Crowd of Season - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Face Syracuse Crunch in First Round of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce First Round Playoff Dates - Manitoba Moose
- Notre Dame's Cook Signs PTO with Chicago - Chicago Wolves
- Iowa Closes out Season with 4-2 Win at Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Comets Fall to Senators in Road Finale - Utica Comets
- Griffins-Moose Series Starts Saturday in Winnipeg - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Penguins Announce Home Playoff Dates - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Pay Tribute to Humboldt Broncos - Hershey Bears
- Special Teams Shine in 5-0 P-Bruins Win - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Announce Home Playoff Dates - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2017-18 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #68 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Announcing the Calder Cup Playoffs Schedule - Ontario Reign
- Reign Release 2018 First Round Calder Cup Playoff Dates - Ontario Reign
- Stars Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Texas Stars
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Olivier Mantha from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Borkowski Recalled from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears to Honor Humboldt Broncos on Fan Appreciation Night - Hershey Bears
- Someone Wins a Chevrolet Spark at the Condors Game Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Comets, April 14 - Belleville Senators
- Marlies Host Rocket in Rematch - Toronto Marlies
- Kempe Executes Late, Roadrunners Clinch West - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Still in Playoff Hunt after 3-2 Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Rampage Drop 4-2 Decision to Stars in Final Home Game of the Season - San Antonio Rampage
- Stockton Stays in the Hunt as They Down Reign 5-2 - Stockton Heat
- Valiev Breaks Sparks' Shutout on Fan Appreciation Night - Laval Rocket
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Crunch Fall to Amerks, 4-2, in Regular Season Finale
- Syracuse Crunch to Face Rochester Americans in First Round of 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2017-18 Team Awards
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Olivier Mantha from Adirondack Thunder
- Crunch Top Comets in Overtime, 2-1