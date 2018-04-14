San Antonio Finishes 2017-18 Season with 4-3 Shootout Victory over Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Klim Kostin's shootout tally proved to be the difference maker for the San Antonio Rampage (35-31-10-0) as they defeated the Texas Stars (38-25-8-5) 4-3 in a five-round shootout in the final game of the 2017-18 season on Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

San Antonio opened the scoring just 1:17 into the contest when Taylor Richart beat netminder Landon Bow with a wrister from the blueline for the first AHL goal of his career. Texas evened the game nearly 13 minutes later, when Sheldon Dries forced a Rampage turnover behind the net and fired the puck off goaltender Adam Werner and into the net at the 14:13 mark.

The Silver and Black regained the lead early in the middle frame when Reid Petryk collected an Alex Belzile pass and sent a backhander past Bow at 1:23. Tony Calerone tied the game for Texas at 6:17 when the rookie forward potted the first goal of his professional career. San Antonio retook the lead over a minute later after Zach Sanford lit the lamp on the power play with a wrister from the left circle.

The third period fell scoreless until the final 71 seconds when Brian Flynn landed the equalizer for the Stars and forced the game into overtime. After both teams failed to find the back of the net, the game was forced into a shootout, where Werner stopped all five of Texas' attempts and Kostin netted the game winner.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Sanford-Dickinson-Grimaldi Geertsen-Richart Werner

Greer-Belzile-Kostin Graves-Goff Brittain

Sampair-Girard-Ranford Ottenbreit-Sergeev

Bleackley-Thomas-Petryk

Up Next

The Rampage will return to the ice in October for the club's 17th season in San Antonio. Tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

