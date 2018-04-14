Stars Announce First Round Playoff Schedule
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Saturday the team's first-round playoff schedule for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Stars will square off against the Ontario Reign in their opening-round series. Tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 will go on sale at a later date. Call 512-GO-STARS or visit http://www.texasstars.com for the most updated information.
Pacific Division Semifinals - Series "H" (best-of-5)
Game 1 - Thursday, Apr. 19 - Ontario at Texas, 7 p.m. CST
Game 2 - Friday, Apr. 20 - Ontario at Texas, 7 p.m. CST
Game 3 - Sunday, Apr. 22 - Texas at Ontario, 5 p.m. CST
*Game 4 - Tuesday, Apr. 24 - Texas at Ontario, 9 p.m. CST
*Game 5 - Monday, Apr. 30 - at higher seed, 7 p.m. local time
*if necessary
Entering both teams' final games of the season tonight, home-ice advantage still has not been determined for the series. Texas can clinch home-ice advantage if one of the following happens:
1. A Texas win vs. San Antonio
2. An Ontario regulation loss at Bakersfield
3. A Texas overtime/shootout loss vs. San Antonio AND an Ontario overtime/shootout loss at Bakersfield
If the Stars earn home-ice advantage in the first round, they will host Ontario at H-E-B Center on April 30th at 7 p.m. CST in a deciding fifth game, if necessary.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
