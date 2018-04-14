Reign Release 2018 First Round Calder Cup Playoff Dates
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today that they have released the dates for the Pacific Division Semi-Finals of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs. The Reign will face the Texas Stars in round one.
Opening the best-of-five series on the road (regardless of seeding) for the first two games, the Reign will return to Ontario for Game 3, on Sunday, April 22 at 3:00 PM PDT at Citizens Business Bank Arena. If necessary, Game 4 will take place on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:00 PM PDT and Game 5 will be at the site of the number two seed on Monday, April 30 at 7:00 PM local time. Tickets for all three contests are ON SALE NOW at AXS.com!
Round 1 Schedule:
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 19 - Ontario at Texas, 7:00 CDT
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 20 - Ontario at Texas, 7:00 CDT
Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 22 - Texas at Ontario, 3:00 PDT Tickets
*Game 4 - Tue., Apr. 24 - Texas at Ontario, 7:00 PDT Tickets
*Game 5 - Mon., Apr. 30 - at higher seed, 7:00 local
* if necessary
The Ontario Reign wrap up the 2017-18 regular season tonight in Bakersfield vs the Condors. Should the Reign capture one more point than the Texas Stars do in their contest vs San Antonio, the Reign will take the Pacific Division's second seed; Otherwise the Stars will remain in second place and the Reign in third. The Reign will broadcast all home and away playoff games via AHL Live and mixlr.com/ontarioreign.
