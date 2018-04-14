Syracuse Crunch Recall Goaltender Olivier Mantha from Adirondack Thunder

April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Olivier Mantha from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Mantha, 25, appeared in seven games with the Thunder this season, recording a 2.67 goals-against average and .913 save percentage along with a 4-2-1 record. He also played in 31 games with the University of Alaska Anchorage this season earning a 3.43 goals against-average and .903 save percentage to go along with a 4-23-4 record. The La Tuque, Quebec native skated in 122 contests with UAA over four seasons from 2014 to 2018 compiling a 28-77-14 record.

The 6-foot-1, 192-pound backstop completed his career at Anchorage with 3,449 saves, the most of any UAA goaltender. He also set school records in career save percentage (.908) and career minutes (6973:22) and finished fourth in goals against average (3.01) and sixth in wins (28). His 946 saves this season were one short of the season record set by Paul Krake in 1990-91.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.