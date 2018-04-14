Borkowski Recalled from Toledo

April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday recalled forward Mike Borkowski from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his second year as a professional, Borkowski has skated in seven games with the Griffins and recorded two penalty minutes.

A 6-foot, 190-pound center, Borkowski ranked fourth on the Walleye in scoring this season with 48 points (19-29-48) in 53 games and helped Toledo post the best record in the Western Conference. He also tied for fourth on the team in both goals and assists while producing a plus-11 rating. Borkowski registered a plus-one rating and four shots as the Walleye defeated Indy 4-3 in double overtime in their opening game of the Kelly Cup Playoffs last night.

During his first full pro season in 2016-17, Borkowski played in 51 games with the Griffins, contributing five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes. The 25-year-old appeared in one postseason contest and helped the Griffins win the Calder Cup. Borkowski also played in six games with the Walleye, totaling nine points (3-6-9) and a plus-10 rating.

A native of Ottawa, Ontario, Borkowski made his pro debut near the end of the 2015-16 campaign with the Binghamton Senators after completing a four-year career at Colgate (ECAC) and has compiled eight points (5-3-8) and six PIM in 70 career AHL games.

Grand Rapids will face Manitoba in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. With a win in tonight's regular season finale against Cleveland, the Griffins can secure home-ice advantage for the opening-round matchup.

Single-game playoff tickets for the Griffins' first two home games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.