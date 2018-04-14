Gulls Still in Playoff Hunt after 3-2 Loss

San Diego fell 3-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Corey Tropp recorded his ninth multi-point game of the season with assists on both San Diego goals. Tropp has recorded three multi-point efforts his last four games (2-4=6) and seven points in his last six contests (2-5=7).

Nic Kerdiles scored his 14th goal of the season at 14:04 of the first period and is one goal shy of matching a career high of 15 set in 2015-16.

Kevin Roy tallied his 14th goal with 12.9 seconds left in the second period to tie the game at 2-2. Roy has scored three goals in his last five games (3-0=3).

Brian Cooper and Jaycob Megna each recorded assists. Kevin Boyle made 25 saves in the setback.

San Diego will conclude their 68-game regular season schedule tomorrow against Tucson at Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls can clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs for the third consecutive season with a point.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the game

We fought the whole night. They made a nice play there at the end. Our shifts got a little long there, we got caught with five guys on the ice that were tired and they capitalized.

On needing a point tomorrow in the final game to clinch a postseason berth

We've been playing good for stretches but I think we need to put together a full 60 together. It's a win or go home situation and if you don't enjoy that you shouldn't be playing hockey. It's a challenge for all of the guys in the room and I think we're excited about it and we're going to hopefully take the reins and get the job done.

On the effort level

It's good to see, now we just have to double the effort with the execution. You have to take it one game at a time. It is what it is, you can't change what happened the last 67 games but we have a chance here to make the playoffs. Win and you're in.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

I thought it was a good effort, especially by some of our top players like Kossila, Tropp, Carrick, Kerdiles, guys that have played a lot of minutes, like Kevin Roy. I thought they gave us everything they had and obviously a massive kick in nether regions with three minutes. We have three chances to get the puck out, and we try to clear it up the middle which we've been taught from a very early age to put that puck to the wall and we had a couple players panic there and it ends up in your net. The encouraging thing is we played well overall and the encouraging thing is we have another crack at it. That's all we can do.

On the mindset of the team

I think it's devastating right now. I think it hurts, and it's supposed to hurt. We're going to have to live with this for a few hours and then get by it.

On needing a point tomorrow in the final game to clinch a postseason berth

The reality is tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow can be a great day. This is why, especially with my coaching philosophy, and we've talked about it through the whole year, it's about today always. Everyone always puts it on 'this is a big game, this is a big game.' That game 12, 18, 34, 42, they are all critical games. If you could have picked up more points then you're not in this situation. We're going to have to get by this fairly quickly and come back with an excellent game tomorrow.

