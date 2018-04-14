Syracuse Crunch Announce 2017-18 Team Awards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are proud to announce the annual end of year team awards presented prior to tonight's contest against the Rochester Americans.

The complete list of 2017-18 team awards is as follows:

Bryant & Stratton "Smart Player" of the Year Award - #11 Erik Condra

This award goes to the player recognized as the smartest player on the ice throughout the year. He is in the right place at the right time to make the necessary play.

Eastern Shore Associates "Most Improved" Player of the Year - #39 Connor Ingram

This award goes to the player who has shown the most improvement throughout the year.

Ephesus "Brightest Prospect"/Rookie of the Year Award - #7 Mathieu Joseph

This award goes to the best prospect of the year.

Gannon Pest Control "Pest of the Year" Award - #85 Daniel Walcott

This award goes to the player who was considered the hardest to play against for an opposing team.

NBT Bank "Plus/Minus Player of Year" Award - #33 Mat Bodie

This award goes to the most dependable Crunch player, the one who leads the team in the plus/minus category. Bodie leads the team at plus-32.

Lamacchia Power Forward of the Year Award - #78 Michael Bournival

This award goes to the team's best power forward.

Discount Shoe Repair "Sole" of the Syracuse Crunch - #78 Michael Bournival

This award goes to the player who has displayed the most heart throughout the season.

IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year - #85 Daniel Walcott

This award recognizes a Crunch player for exemplary community service.

U.S. Army Defender of the Year - #2 Jamie McBain

This award goes to the team's best defenseman.

MVP Award - #7 Mathieu Joseph

This award goes to the most valuable player on the ice.

