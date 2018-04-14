Sellout Crowd Sees Ads Fall to Wild
April 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Before a sellout crowd of 9,535 at Panther Arena, the Admirals concluded their 2017-18 season with a 4-2 loss to the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Brandon Bollig and Tyler Gaudet scored the Admirals goals but it was not enough as the Wild peppered Milwaukee with 35 shots on the night.
Bollig got the Admirals on the board with a shorthanded goal at the 2:54 mark of the second period. It was Bollig's third goal as an Admiral and the team's AHL-leading 16th shorty of the season.
However, Iowa scored the next three goals to take a 3-1 advantage, including one by Gustav Bouramman with just .4 seconds remaining in the second period.
Gaudet's first career power-play goal at 8:53 of the third period got the Admirals within one. Gaudet was stationed in front of Iowa goalie CJ Motte when Mark McNeill unleashed a slapper from the left point that Gaudet deflected by Motte.
Admirals goalie Troy Grosenick was impressive in net, making a number of sprawling, acrobatic saves, but suffered the loss.
The Admirals will open up the home portion of their 2018-19 schedule on October 13 at Panther Arena. The remainder of the schedule for next season will be released at a later date.
Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
