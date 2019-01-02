Marchment, De Jong and Barron Return to Utah

January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Nolan De Jong and forwards Jake Marchment and Travis Barron each return to Utah from stints in the AHL.

Marchment returns to Utah after a 2 game stint with the AHL's San Diego Gulls. Marchment has 6 goals and 7 assists in 21 games for Utah this season. It's Marchment's 3rd stint in a Grizzlies uniform this season.

De Jong is back in Utah after appearing in 1 game for the AHL's Colorado Eagles. De Jong has 1 goal and 6 assists in 20 games this season. De Jong has also played in 1 game for the AHL's Stockton Heat.

Travis Barron returns to Utah after being reassigned by the Eagles. Barron has 2 goals and 1 assist in 20 games for Colorado. Barron appeared in 6 games for Utah between October 26th and November 7th, registering 3 assists.

The Grizzlies begin a 3 game series on Wednesday, January 2nd against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.

Upcoming Promotions

January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets starting at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)

January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).

January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.

January 19th vs Tulsa Oilers - Guns N Hoses Night (Specialty Jerseys). Guns N Hoses Charity games start at 12:30.

