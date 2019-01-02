Johno May Called up to San Diego Gulls

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Swamp Rabbits forward Johno May has been called up by the San Diego Gulls of the AHL, the direct affiliate of the Anaheim Ducks. This assignment to the AHL is the first in his career.

May has been one of the league's most productive scorers. Among rookies, he ranks third in points, first in goals, first in power play goals, and fifth in shots on goal. His consistent production has also made him one of the best overall scorers in the league, ranking ninth in points, third in goals, and fourth in power play goals.

The Mahtomedi, Minnesota native has been at his best in the month of December. In the 13 games that the Swamp Rabbits played in the month, May has scored seven goals and four assists.

After delivering a solid career at American International College that saw his freshman season rank as one of the best in school history, May signed a contract with the Swamp Rabbits on March 20, 2018, made his debut three days later, and scored his first goal in his first game. Since then, May has scored 36 points in 43 games in a Swamp Rabbits sweater.

Prior to this season, May received an invitation to training camp with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL after re-signing with Greenville over the summer.

