Mavs Sign Milosek, Ulett from SPHL Clubs
January 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Mavericks have signed goaltender Max Milosek (Huntsville Havoc) and defenseman Loren Ulett (Birmingham Bulls) from their respective SPHL clubs.
Milosek, 25, has played in 11 games for Huntsville during the season, and recorded eight consecutive wins in a recent stretch dating back to November. He holds a 2.14 goals against average (GAA) and .925 save percentage - both top five marks in the SPHL. The native of Lapeer, Michigan, played collegiately at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Ulett, 24, hails from Port Perry, Ontario and is a product of the University Of Ontario Institute Of Technology Ridgebacks hockey program. He held a spot during Mavericks camp this fall before starting the season in Birmingham. He has played in 24 games this season with the Bulls, totaling 6 goals, 11 assists (17 points) and a plus-12 rating.
The Mavericks travel to Allen tonight for a Mountain Division matchup with the Americans, and return to home ice for a weekend set against the Rapid City Rush on Friday and Saturday. Puck drops at 7:05pm for all games this week.
